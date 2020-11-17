SMD Metal-Foil-on-Ceramic resistors boast high surge tolerance, low self-heating

TT Electronics announced the introduction of its Metal Foil Chip (MFC) resistors. The MFC series uses metal foil on ceramic technology, which combines the heat spreading properties of a ceramic substrate with the surge tolerance of a bulk metal alloy resistance element. This, in turn, offers lower self-heating levels than thick-film or metal strip resistors and better surge tolerance than thick-film options, making these resistors particularly well-suited for automotive, industrial, and medical applications.

MFC resistors minimize the use of PCB area, free up error budget to allow relaxed precision requirements elsewhere in the design, and ultimately enhance product reliability. Available in six sizes from 0402 to 2512, the MFC series also offers a broad range of milliohm options, from 2 to 200, and precision to ±0.5% and ±50ppm/°C. AEC-Q200 qualified, the MFC series can be utilized for automotive DC-DC conversion, DC motor control, actuator control, power supply monitoring, portable device battery management systems, and LED drivers.