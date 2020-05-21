SMD rectifiers’ wettable flank packaging enables automated optical inspection, increased reliability

Taiwan Semiconductor has introduced the TUAS8x Series of surface-mount device (SMD) rectifiers, available with voltage ratings from 200V-1000V. The TUAS8x Series device’s wettable flank package enables higher power density, increased manufacturing yields and reliability in a wide range of power conversion applications, offering industry-leading 8A maximum current.

The industry standard, SMPC4.6U SMD package configured with two anode and one cathode, wettable flank terminations, facilitates automated placement and automated optical inspection (AOI). This package also offers advantages of smaller footprint and height, improved power dissipation, and higher resistance to thermal shock. The TUAS8x Series are the only devices available in this space-saving, high-performance package that offer the combination of high voltage performance (up to 1 KV) at current levels above 5A. Spice models are available online for ease of design.

Applications include Silicon, GaN or SiC-based power conversion circuits in commercial, industrial, telecom-datacom power systems, freewheeling diodes, and anywhere general-purpose rectification is needed.

The devices are in stock and available for $0.35 in production quantities. Lead time is eight weeks ARO>