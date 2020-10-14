SMD resettable fuses handle high temperatures

Bel Fuse announces their 0ZT Series of high-temperature SMD resettable PPTC fuses for automotive, ethernet, and other applications that require a high operating temperature range of -40°C to 125°C. The 0ZT Series include five different chip sizes: 0ZTF (2920), 0ZTG (1812), 0ZTH (1210), 0ZTJ (1206) and 0ZTK (0805).

Bel’s 0ZT Series are small surface mountable, solid-state resettable fuses which feature a faster time to trip and lower resistance than standard SMD devices. All are AEC-200 compliant and ideal for automotive applications, such as electronic systems control and monitoring, infotainment, climate control, and lighting and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance), as well as security-focused applications.

The 0ZT Series fuses are RoHS 2 compliant, halogen-free and lead-free. Also, they are packaged in tape and reel for the auto-insert SMD process and meet the Bel automotive qualification, which is based on the AEC-Q200 test plan. The 0ZT Series is in stock with Digi-Key, Mouser, and Arrow in 2,000, 3,000, or 4,000 pieces in tape and reel. Product samples are also available upon request.