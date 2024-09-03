Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

SMT bidirectional TVS diode protects to 240 V, 1 kA

By

Bourns, Inc. further demonstrates its innovation and technology leadership with the introduction of the industry’s first 240 V/1 kA Bidirectional Power TVS (PTVS) Diode that offers the highest power density available in a surface mount package. The Bourns Model PTVS1-240C-M PTVS Diode is designed with advanced silicon processing technology that yields exceptionally high voltage-handling capabilities, and along with the diode’s surface mount packaging, differentiates this transient voltage protector into a league of its own.

Offering 1 kA surge handling capability under 8/20 µs test conditions, the Bourns Model PTVS1-240C-M is ideally suited for a broad variety of systems that employ high-voltage DC bus architectures. These systems commonly experience high current switching transients and dynamic load behaviors where snubbing is needed or protection of bus-powered subsystems is required.

Bourns Model PTVS1-240C-M PTVS Diode is a low-leakage device consuming only 10 µA in standby while delivering a maximum breakdown voltage of 295 V, repetitive standoff voltage of 240 V and precise clamping voltage of 340 V. Under 10/350 µs conditions, this device is rated for 200 A peak current, and its voltage breakdown sensitivity over temperature is an extremely linear 0.1 %/°C. The surface mount package offers a significantly reduced PCB footprint and lower inductance design advantages compared to traditional through-hole mounted Power TVS Diodes.

Applications that can benefit from the features and capabilities of the Model PTVS1-240C-M include industrial power systems, motor controllers and inverters, solar inverters, battery energy storage systems, and factory automation.

The Bourns Model PTVS1-240C-M is available now, is UL497B certified and meets IEC 61000-4-5 standard specifications. It is also RoHS* compliant and halogen free**.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2024 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy