SMT bidirectional TVS diode protects to 240 V, 1 kA

Bourns, Inc. further demonstrates its innovation and technology leadership with the introduction of the industry’s first 240 V/1 kA Bidirectional Power TVS (PTVS) Diode that offers the highest power density available in a surface mount package. The Bourns Model PTVS1-240C-M PTVS Diode is designed with advanced silicon processing technology that yields exceptionally high voltage-handling capabilities, and along with the diode’s surface mount packaging, differentiates this transient voltage protector into a league of its own.

Offering 1 kA surge handling capability under 8/20 µs test conditions, the Bourns Model PTVS1-240C-M is ideally suited for a broad variety of systems that employ high-voltage DC bus architectures. These systems commonly experience high current switching transients and dynamic load behaviors where snubbing is needed or protection of bus-powered subsystems is required.

Bourns Model PTVS1-240C-M PTVS Diode is a low-leakage device consuming only 10 µA in standby while delivering a maximum breakdown voltage of 295 V, repetitive standoff voltage of 240 V and precise clamping voltage of 340 V. Under 10/350 µs conditions, this device is rated for 200 A peak current, and its voltage breakdown sensitivity over temperature is an extremely linear 0.1 %/°C. The surface mount package offers a significantly reduced PCB footprint and lower inductance design advantages compared to traditional through-hole mounted Power TVS Diodes.

Applications that can benefit from the features and capabilities of the Model PTVS1-240C-M include industrial power systems, motor controllers and inverters, solar inverters, battery energy storage systems, and factory automation.

The Bourns Model PTVS1-240C-M is available now, is UL497B certified and meets IEC 61000-4-5 standard specifications. It is also RoHS* compliant and halogen free**.