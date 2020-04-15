Electrical Engineering News and Products

SMT interference-suppression choke targets dc-dc converter apps

SMT interference-suppression chokeWürth Elektronik complements its AEC-Q200 product group of qualified radio interference suppression chokes with an SMT-mountable model: WE-RCIS. The rod core choke, available in four versions, is characterized by its high current-carrying capacity and very high saturation power.

WE-RCIS is suitable for integrated DC/DC converters, for low-consumption use and energy harvesting solutions, embedded systems, portable devices and, of course, for automotive electronics applications. The inductance is qualified to AEC-Q200 Grade 1 and accordingly has an operating temperature range of -40 to +150°C. The robust design and the contacts, which provide for a large area solder connection, make the coil suitable for shockproof circuits.

WE-RCIS is now available from stock in any quantity as component belts on reels.

