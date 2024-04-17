Continue to Site

Snap-in caps shrink size, extend life

SNA and SNL Series snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors deliver high-reliability, high-voltage, and high-CV performance over long lifetimes. In addition, both series are lead-free compatible and RoHS compliant, rated for temperatures extending from -25°C to +105°C, and ideal for use in commercial and industrial applications including frequency converters, solar inverters, power inverters, energy storage systems, and power supplies.

SNA Series snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors also exhibit high ripple current capabilities, long lifetime performance, and endurance of 5,000 hours at 105°C. They are currently available with three rated voltages (250, 420, and 450VDC), 24 case sizes spanning 22mm x 25mm to 35mm x 50mm (D x L), and capacitance values extending from 82µF to 1,500µF ±20%.

SNL Series snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors exhibit endurance of 3,000 hours at 105°C. They are currently available with eight rated voltages (160, 200, 250, 350, 400, 450, 500, and 550VDC), 36 case sizes spanning 22mm x 20mm to 35mm x 60mm (D x L), and capacitance values extending from 68µF to 2,200µF ±20%.

Lead-time for the new SNA and SNL Series snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors is 20–24 weeks and they are shipped in bulk packaging.

