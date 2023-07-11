Energy supply system designed for low-stress and flat cable packages

igus has introduced snapchain 2.0, a specially designed system for low-stress and flat cable packages. The cable management system consists of just one side link, to which cables can be fixed with cable tie wraps. It is made entirely of recyclate, so it is a sustainable solution.

In devices such as cash registers, drawer systems, office furniture, and gaming machines, there’s often limited space to ensure a reliable energy supply via cables. To solve this issue, igus developed the snapchain 20 years ago. This snapchain is a simple side link structure where cables are attached and guided at a specific bend radius. It is designed to fit into the smallest spaces and has proven effective in thousands of global applications. Recently, igus has further improved the design of the snapchain.

The cable tie wrap is simply inserted into the side link, routed around the cable package, and closed. Another unique feature of the snapchain 2.0 is that its standard version is made of the igumid CG recycled material.

The igumid CG material comes entirely from recycled cable carriers. As part of the chain recycling program, igus has been taking back used energy chains, regardless of manufacturer, since 2019. The material is then sorted according to type, cleaned, and returned to new quality in a single process. The material then becomes igumid CG, which has been used successfully in the E2.1 cradle-chain cable carrier series since the spring of 2022.

Numerous test series in the 3,800-meter2 in-house laboratory at the igus location in Cologne have confirmed its tensile force and breaking moment. The e-chains from recycled material make a valuable contribution to resource conservation, promoting the circular economy. According to the Environment Product Declaration, this sustainable raw material cycle reduces CO2 by 28%.