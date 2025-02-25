SoC adds computing and wireless to IoT designs

The Talaria 6 SoC from Innophase IoT combines an Arm MCU, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 6.0, and RF amps into a single package.

IoT devices such as cameras, smoke alarms, environmental monitors, drones and audio devices increasingly need wireless connectivity. Innophase IoT has introduced the Talaria 6 family of SoCs improve on the company’s popular Talaria Two SoC and modules with wireless upgrades, and greater computing power while using less energy through its 22-nm process.

Based on an Arm M33 200 MHz processor, the Talaria 6 brings sensor-to-cloud connectivity to your design. The Talaria 6 will be available in quad flat no-lead (QFN) or wafer-level chip-scale package (WCSP) packages. Samples should be available in Q2 2025 (2.4 GHz Wi-Fi). A 5 GHz flavor should be available in Q3, according to Deepal Mehta, Sr. Director of Marketing & Business Development at Innophase IoT. The company also plans to offer the Talaria 6 in module form, which adds wireless certification thus removing designers from the headache of getting compliance certification.

Metha explained that the module form is best suited for relatively low-volume products, which he described as 50 k to 100 k quantities. At higher volumes — 200 k, 500 k, 1 M+ — engineers are more likely to design the SoC into boards to reduce product costs. Innophase IoT will offer development boards for cameras, audio devices, and others much as the company does for the Talaria Two. The SoC includes an RF amplifier. For board-level designs, engineers will need to add external components such as decoupling capacitors, inductors, crystals, bandpass filters, and plug-in or PCB antennas.

Because the Talaria 6 SoC features more I/O capabilities that the Talaria Two, it’s not pin compatible with its predecessor. You’ll need a new board layout. Additionally, the Talaria 6 adds PSA certified level-2/3 security. It’s software stack also supports Matter protocols.