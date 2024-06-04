SoC supports triple 4K displays and broad OS compatibility

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has announced the launch of the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has announced the launch of the SM770 USB display interface SoC. This new product is designed to simplify connectivity for multiple 4K Ultra-High Definition displays, offering low latency and low power consumption. The SM770 supports up to three concurrent 4K UHD (3840×2160@60p) displays and up to a 144Hz display, making it suitable for commercial use, shared office environments, and gaming.

The SM770 employs Silicon Motion’s innovative Content Adaptive Technology (CAT), which uses multiple image and video processing algorithms to compress display data and minimize bandwidth usage, resulting in ultra-low latency from the computer to the monitors. By transferring most of the compression work to a hardware accelerator, CAT technology operates more efficiently and reduces CPU load.

For seamless multi-display extension, the SM770 includes the user-friendly InstantView software application, which configures host content for any display without the need for a display driver. The SM770 is compatible with major platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, and Linux, and extends support to Android, ChromeOS, and most popular display brands.

Alex Chou, Senior VP of Enterprise Storage & Display Interface Solution Business, stated that USB docking stations have become essential peripherals for professionals requiring multiple displays. The SM770 is designed to enhance multi-screen display performance by minimizing latency and optimizing overall system efficiency, enabling the creation of high-value USB display docking stations and display adapters for professional environments.

The SM770 supports up to three 4K (3840 x 2160) displays at 60Hz or a 2K display at 144Hz. It incorporates second-generation Content Adaptive Technology (CAT) with reduced latency, operates with USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), and supports displays over PCI-E, USB, Ethernet, or Wireless. Additionally, it is compatible with major operating systems, including Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and ChromeOS.