SoC motor controllers incorporate 4 x 500 mA outputs

TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip (SOC) motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed (BDC) and brushless (BLDC) motors in automotive and industrial applications. The new HVC 5x family represents an application-specific evolution of the popular HVC 4x devices which were intended as a “one IC fits all” motor-control solution for stepper, BLDC, and BDC motors. The new HVC 5221D and HVC 5222C are focused on individual motor types to enable lower-cost and smaller-form-factor applications.

With the HVC 4x and the first two devices of the HVC 5x family, TDK is offering an ever-increasing portfolio of motor-control solutions for smart actuators with a specific focus on thermal systems in electric and hybrid vehicles. The HVC 5221D includes four motor terminals with a peak current of 500 mA each, focusing on the stepper and DC motors in expansion and water valves. The HVC 5222C has three motor terminals, making it suitable for brushless motors with up to 1 A phase current for grille shutters and small fans. Both devices include seven general-purpose I/O ports and many automotive diagnostic and safety features in a small form-factor 24-pin QFN package. All HVC 5x controllers are pin compatible for easier design and scalability.

Commonalities across the HVC 4x and HVC 5x families include: 32-bit ARM Cortex-M3 CPU core; 20 MHz system and 35 kHz watchdog oscillator; 32k or 64k Flash memory versions with 2k or 4k SRAM; 12-bit, 1-µs ADC for various measurements; Digital periphery to support motor-control algorithms; LIN transceiver and UART for communication and auto-addressing using the BSM method; Automotive qualification according to AEC-Q100 for temperature Grade 1;

In addition, HVC 4x and HVC 5x are sourced from different wafer fabs to improve supply resilience for our customers. Samples are already available, and the start of production is planned for the beginning of 2024.