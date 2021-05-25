SoC/RAM combo targets IoT hi-rez display apps

Winbond Electronics Corporation announced a collaboration to combine HyperRAM and Apollo4 to deliver ultra-low-power system solutions for IoT endpoints and wearables. Several customers are in design with Ambiq’s Apollo4 SoC and Winbond 256Mbx8 HyperRAM Hybrid Sleep Mode (HSM), with volume production expected in 2022. HSM power consumption is about 50% if comparing to normal standby mode. HSM can assist IoT endpoints and wearable to extend more battery life.

The emergence of artificial intelligence and innovations in battery-powered endpoint devices is driving the recent IoT market’s rapid growth. The benefits of having everything connected to enable human communications and facilitate human-machine interactions are primarily evident in the smart home and smart industry. The Apollo4 complete hardware and software solution is purpose-built to allow battery-powered endpoint devices to achieve a higher level of intelligence without sacrificing battery life. Adding HyperRAM can further enhance its low power advantage and allow for faster delivery of high-resolution graphics to improve the performance.

HyperRAM Key Features include: 256Mb HyperRAM operation frequency: 200MHz/250MHz; 256Mb 30 ball WLCSP: 13 signal pads for x8 and 22 signal pads for x16; Available in a variety of form factors of AIoT end product, including 24BGA, WLCSP, and KGD; Sizes available from 32Mb to 256Mb;