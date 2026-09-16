SoC supports Bluetooth LE, Thread, Zigbee and Matter

Nordic Semiconductor has introduced the nRF54LC10A System-on-Chip (SoC), a multiprotocol device supporting Bluetooth® Low Energy, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, Thread, Zigbee and Matter. The SoC combines a 128 MHz Arm Cortex®-M33 processor, 1 MB of nonvolatile memory, 192 KB of RAM and a 1.9 × 2.3 mm chip-scale package for asset trackers, smart-home accessories and connected sensors. It operates at 4.0 mA in receive mode and 5.8 mA in transmit mode at 0 dBm and supports FOTA updates and security features including Arm® TrustZone®.