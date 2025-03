0.5 mm pitch FCCSP78 socket incorporates high-speed elastomer interface

A new socket solution has been developed by Ironwood Electronics for 0.5mm pitch FCCSP78 packages, enabling direct integration onto application boards while maintaining electrical performance similar to soldered connections. This solution is designed for a 15×6 array configuration and utilizes a high-speed, low-inductance elastomer interface to ensure signal integrity across a broad range of operating conditions.

The elastomeric contact system minimizes parasitic inductance, allowing for reliable high-frequency operation. The socket is rated for use within a temperature range of -55°C to +160°C, making it suitable for applications requiring thermal stability. Mechanical alignment features ensure precise package positioning, reducing installation complexity and enhancing contact reliability.

This solution provides a reusable interface that facilitates prototyping, testing, and repeated insertion cycles without degrading electrical performance. The socket design also accounts for variations in contact pressure, maintaining consistent connectivity across the full array. The materials used are selected to withstand extended operational lifetimes in demanding environments.

The mounting structure is compatible with standard PCB layouts for FCCSP78 packages, requiring no additional modifications to existing board designs. Electrical performance testing confirms that the elastomer-based interface supports high-speed signal transmission with minimal impedance variation.

By eliminating the need for direct soldering, this socket enables faster iterations during development and simplifies component replacement in serviceable applications. The combination of mechanical stability and thermal resilience makes it a practical choice for engineers working with FCCSP78 package designs.