Socket supports up to 40 GHz performance at –1 dB for high-frequency testing

Ironwood Electronics has released the Grypper chip‑size socket for 0.5 mm‑pitch BGA35 packages. Sized to match the target IC (“zero footprint”), the socket mounts directly on the same PCB area during reflow without expanding the board layout.

The Grypper enables rapid device exchange for development, sorting, and failure analysis by allowing snap‑in insertion without a lid. It supports electrical performance up to 40 GHz at –1 dB insertion loss, ensuring high‑frequency compatibility.

This socket contributes to efficient prototyping workflows using a minimal PCB footprint, high signal fidelity, and simplified cycling of devices, supporting both design iteration and test processes.

Ironwood’s broader socket portfolio includes options leveraging elastomer, spring‑pin, silver‑ball elastomer, and silver‑button technologies, spanning pitches from 0.2 mm to 1.27 mm, device sizes from 1 × 1 mm to 60 × 60 mm, and bandwidths up to 94 GHz .