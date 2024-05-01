Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

SoCs support latest Z-Wave and ZWLR technologies

By

Trident IoT announced the release of the new Taurus Z-Wave Series of silicon devices that includes system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules that support the latest advancements in Z-Wave technology, including Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR) for the U.S. and the implementation of the ZWLR European specification. The Taurus Z-Wave Series will ship with an SDK based on Open Z-Wave Specification Release 2024A.

The Taurus Series is based on a low-power, high-performance Z-Wave SoC. Taurus Series chips feature an ARM Cortex-M33 microprocessor, 1MB of flash program memory, and 288KB of SRAM data memory for exceptional processing and response time. The powerful sub-GHz radios transmit at +20dBm and +14 dBm, enabling communication over distances up to 1+ miles.
Taurus chips support Z-Wave Plus, Z-Wave Plus v2, and ZWLR, enabling the development of secure, reliable, scalable, and backwards-compatible solutions for smart home, hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and more. Using the ZWLR 12-bit addressing space, the Taurus Series supports networks of up to 4000 nodes and leverages ZWLR dynamic power control, enabling endpoint battery life of up to ten years from a single coin-cell battery.
Trident IoT will offer end-to-end engineering consultation for new products integrating Taurus Series silicon. Customers will also have access to a library of Z-Wave and ZWLR device and sensor reference designs to accelerate the development of innovative new edge-of-property applications.
Taurus Series silicon will begin shipping at scale in Q4 2024. Trident IoT will issue Taurus Series samples to select partners for initial testing and product development.

Copyright © 2024 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy