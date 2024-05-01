SoCs support latest Z-Wave and ZWLR technologies

Trident IoT announced the release of the new Taurus Z-Wave Series of silicon devices that includes system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules that support the latest advancements in Z-Wave technology, including Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR) for the U.S. and the implementation of the ZWLR European specification. The Taurus Z-Wave Series will ship with an SDK based on Open Z-Wave Specification Release 2024A.

The Taurus Series is based on a low-power, high-performance Z-Wave SoC. Taurus Series chips feature an ARM Cortex-M33 microprocessor, 1MB of flash program memory, and 288KB of SRAM data memory for exceptional processing and response time. The powerful sub-GHz radios transmit at +20dBm and +14 dBm, enabling communication over distances up to 1+ miles.

Taurus chips support Z-Wave Plus, Z-Wave Plus v2, and ZWLR, enabling the development of secure, reliable, scalable, and backwards-compatible solutions for smart home, hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and more. Using the ZWLR 12-bit addressing space, the Taurus Series supports networks of up to 4000 nodes and leverages ZWLR dynamic power control, enabling endpoint battery life of up to ten years from a single coin-cell battery.

Trident IoT will offer end-to-end engineering consultation for new products integrating Taurus Series silicon. Customers will also have access to a library of Z-Wave and ZWLR device and sensor reference designs to accelerate the development of innovative new edge-of-property applications.

Taurus Series silicon will begin shipping at scale in Q4 2024. Trident IoT will issue Taurus Series samples to select partners for initial testing and product development.