SoCs support simultaneous 4K encoding, advanced AI processing

Ambarella, Inc. announced the expansion of its AI vision SoC portfolio with the new CV5S and CV52S security families. Based on the CVflow architecture and advanced 5nm process technology, the new SoCs support simultaneous 4K encoding and advanced AI processing in a single low-power design, which provides industry-leading edge AI SoC performance per watt. The CV5S family is ideal for security camera applications that require multiple sensors for 360-degree coverage, over a wide area and with a long-range, such as outdoor city environments or large buildings. The CV52S family is designed for single-sensor security cameras with advanced AI performance that needs to more clearly identify individuals or objects in a scene, including faces and license plate numbers over long distances, such as ITS traffic cameras.

The new CV5S SoC family supports multi-image camera designs and can simultaneously process and encode four imager channels of up to 8MP, or 4K resolution, each at 30 frames per second (fps), while performing advanced AI on each 4K imager. These SoCs double the encoding resolution and memory bandwidth while consuming 30% less power than Ambarella’s prior generation.

The new CV52S SoC family targets single-sensor security cameras and supports 4K resolution at 60fps, while providing 4x the AI computer vision performance, 2x the CPU performance, and 50% more memory bandwidth than its predecessors. This increase in neural network (NN) performance enables more AI processing to be performed at the edge, instead of in the cloud.

In addition to security, there are many other AIoT applications that can take advantage of the high resolution and advanced AI processing provided by these new SoC families. For example, smart cities can leverage high edge AI performance and image resolution for improved traffic management, accident detection, and automated speed control, as well as the rapid location of missing and stolen vehicles. Likewise, smart retail operations can use this resolution and advanced AI to better manage product placement, adjust cashier staffing for real-time line management, enhance warehouse product tracking, and provide more actionable intelligence at both the store and corporate levels.

Additional features of the new CV5S and CV52S families include: Robust SDK created specifically for the security camera market; CVflow tools that are compatible across all security families; Dual Arm A76 1.6GHz CPUs with 1MB of L3 memory; a 2x performance gain over the prior generation for faster customer applications; Enhanced ISP with excellent HDR, ISO low-light, dewarping, and rotation performance; On-chip privacy masking to block out a portion of the captured scene; New PCIe and USB 3.2 interfaces, enabling more complex, multi-chip security system designs than the prior generation; Strong on-chip cybersecurity hardware to ensure secure IP cameras, including secure boot, OTP, and Arm TrustZone technology; Multiple video inputs, with support for up to 14 cameras using MIPI virtual channels; SLVS-EC interface on the CV5S for reduced system design complexity; Support for LPDDR4x, LPDDR5, and LPDDR5x DRAM;

The CV5S and CV52S SoC families are expected to be available for sampling in October.