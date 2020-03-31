Soft, conformable EMI absorber material doubles as a gap filler

Electronics are getting more compact, yet also more powerful, especially with the rise of 5G. Components packed into tight spaces produce complex signal interference issues, which can hinder device operability in automotive and other industries. But using standard EMI-mitigating absorbers as an interface between a radiating component and housing can put too much stress on the component, potentially limiting its performance and shortening its life span.

Laird Performance Materials, has responded to these challenges by developing Softzorb MCS. This soft, conformable absorber eliminates unwanted signal noise while also acting as a gap filler that reduces coupling – all without damaging sensitive components.

Typically, design engineers seek to mitigate electromagnetic interference by placing an absorber on the path of the emitted wave causing the unwanted signal noise. However, even with these absorbers in place, gaps between radiating components in housing can produce coupling that hinders performance. Softzorb MCS is a magnetically loaded absorber that attenuates EMI. Its low deflection force allows engineers to place it in contact with components to fill cavities and eliminate coupling without shortening the life span of these components.

“Design engineers can use Softzorb MCS to solve EMI issues in electronics applications across a variety of industries – from datacom and telecom to automotive and industrial to consumer electronics and smart devices,” Loret said. “As design engineers work to create high-performance, 5G-enabled products, Softzorb MCS helps them effectively mitigate EMI while protecting crucial, sensitive components.”

The silicone-based absorber mitigates EMI from 800 MHz to 18 GHz. It can be used between -70 degrees Celsius and 177 degrees Celsius. For more information about Softzorb MCS, click here.