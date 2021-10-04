Ethernet tester includes 5 GHz WLAN support

The NetXpert XG2 Ethernet tester offers many of the same benefits and capabilities as the flagship NetXpert XG with the addition of several new hardware features, including 5GHz wireless local-area network (WLAN) support. Like the NetXpert XG, the NetXpert XG2 performs Bit Error Rate Tests (BERT) from 100 megabytes (MB) to 10 Gb regardless of cable category, patch panels or outlets. Both series also perform signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and Delay Skew tests, which the units combine into an overall pass/fail result.

The NetXpert XG2 tester includes the following high-performing hardware enhancements:

-Supports 5 GHz WLAN frequencies — a helpful feature, as most wireless access points support 2.4 and 5 GHz frequencies

-Includes the more commonly used USB-A port

-Both small form-factor pluggable (SFP) bays support high-speed copper and fiber wiring up to 10 Gb per second, making it easy to swap SFP cartridges

-The NetXpert XG2 PLUS kit offers 30% more battery capacity for longer operating and field-testing times. This battery comes standard with the NetXpert XG2 PLUS kit and is optional for the NetXpert XG2

As an all-in-one Ethernet tester, NetXpert XG2 empowers users to prove that their infrastructure can support application bandwidth requirements. It supports 10 Gb Ethernet testing over copper and fiber wiring, Power over Ethernet (PoE) testing and active network (copper, fiber or WiFi) troubleshooting. NetXpert also offers simple firmware upgrades and a licensing system that supports additional upgrades after the initial purchase.

