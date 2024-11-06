Software analysis tool for select ADI microcontrollers is now free

SEGGER announces that Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has made SEGGER’s SystemView software analysis tool available for their customers for select Ultra Low Power (ULP) microcontrollers, free of charge, enabling a powerful out-of-the box development experience. Included are the MAX78000, MAX78002, MAX32561, MAX32570, MAX32655, MAX32672, MAX32675, MAX32680, and MAX32690 devices.

SystemView is a real-time recording and visualization tool for embedded systems that reveals the true runtime behavior of an application, going far deeper than the system insights provided by debuggers. This is particularly effective when developing and working with complex embedded systems comprising multiple threads and interrupts. SystemView can ensure a system performs as designed, track down inefficiencies, and find unintended interactions and resource conflicts.

ADI’s ULP microcontrollers enable edge nodes to process local data intelligently while minimizing power consumption. This extends battery life and reduces the frequency of charging, thereby offering prolonged usage periods. In addition, ADI’s ULP Artificial Intelligence (AI) microcontrollers with a built-in neural network hardware accelerator perform AI inferences hundreds of times faster and use less energy than other embedded solutions.

Especially helpful when working with sophisticated MCUs such as those from ADI is SystemView’s new DataPlot window. It enables users to record and visualize custom data samples over time, alongside runtime information events. The DataPlot window presents a visualization of the recorded data in oscilloscope-style graphs, which are synchronized with SystemView’s Timeline and CPU Load windows. This provides a trace of each measurement over time with at-a-glance verification or diagnosis of system response, ultimately helping to verify system behavior or pinpoint events causing unwanted behavior.

SystemView is available on all platforms (Linux, macOS, and Windows) on Arm, Intel, and Apple Silicon.