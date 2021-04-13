Software auto-calibrates LiDAR sensors, PTZ cameras to simplify installation

Quanergy Systems, Inc. unveiled the latest version of its industry-leading perception software platform, QORTEX DTC 2.1, with automated real-time PTZ camera control for security, smart space, and smart city applications.

QORTEX DTC 2.1 features a new rules engine that automates PTZ camera control, point cloud recordings, and network actions based on real-time events. This functionality eliminates the need for manual operator intervention and control, reducing operating costs while improving the efficiency of security workforces. In addition, the latest version of the software features auto-calibration of LiDAR sensors and PTZ cameras to simplify installation and configuration.

QORTEX DTC 2.1 also features a 30% performance improvement in object processing, enabling simultaneous tracking of up to 300 objects. Additionally, QORTEX DTC 2.1 now supports Docker-based environments.

QORTEX is a core proprietary perception software platform compatible with Quanergy’s suite of 3D LiDAR sensors. The flexible, scalable platform uses machine learning and 3D perception algorithms to enable smart awareness of the 3D world to enhance safety and security, improve efficiency, and save costs.

The QORTEX Flow Management Platform includes the following products:

QORTEX DTC (Detect, Track, Classify), the brains of Quanergy’s Flow Management Platform, enables reliable and real-time tracking of people and vehicle for security, and smart cities and spaces applications. QORTEX DTC generates rich data that includes location, direction, speed, and type of objects detected. Through its API, end users, system integrators and application developers can build analytics and business intelligence tools to monitor and automate critical processes such as reducing traffic accidents, protecting sensitive environments, and increasing efficiency in retail environments.

QORTEX People Counter is built from the QORTEX perception software and Quanergy’s S3-2 solid state LiDAR sensor. This integrated software/hardware solution—the only solution of its kind in the market—incorporates machine learning and 3D perception algorithms to scan the sensor’s field of view, analyze point clouds, and provide anonymized data on detected persons in real-time with 98% accuracy. In addition, the S3-2 Series LiDAR sensor uses SensorFusion technology to enable accurate people counting across doors and openings of virtually any width.