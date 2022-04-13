Software automates high-speed Ethernet cable testing

ZNrun software from Rohde & Schwarz automates Ethernet cable testing in combination with a VNA and switch.

Telecom networks and datacenters always push the edge of data communications — speed is never fast enough and cost is never low enough. That’s why copper cables, despite their greater weight than fiber, force engineers to keep developing technologies to increase data rates. Because these interconnects are produced in large quantities, test throughout also matters. To address the test issue, Rodhe & Schwarz has added two options to its ZNrun, a software suite for its vector-network analyzers (VNAs) such as the ZNA and ZNB series. Combined with a switch unit, the hardware/software combination lets you test direct-attach cables (DAC) for compliance with the latest Ethernet standards.

IEEE 802.3bj/by: 25 Gb/sec per lane;

IEEE 802.3cd: 50 Gb/sec per lane;

IEEE 802.3ck: 100 Gb/sec per lane.

The R&S ZNrun-K410 option lets you perform automatic testing of cable assemblies for compliance to IEEE 802.3bj, 802.3by and 802.3cd, saving test time over manual test methods. Tests include measurement automation, post-processing of Channel Operating Margin (COM) and Effective Return Loss (ERL) measurements, pass/fail tests, and margin analysis. The software also generates test reports.

The R&S ZNrun-K411 option lets you test cable assemblies for compliance with IEEE 802.3ck, which can reach 800 Gb/sec data rates (8×100) for emerging 800GBASE-CR8 configurations.

To operate the ZNrun software, the host computer needs Microsoft .NET Framework 4.7.2 or higher, which will install along with the ZNrun software if you don’t already have it. Your host computer must have a USB license dongle installed. Don’t lose the dongle.