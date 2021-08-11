Software-based library handles encryption keys, confidential data

Sectigo announced the addition of the Sectigo Secure Key Storage SDK (SKS-SDK) to its collection of industry-leading offerings.

Secure key storage is a software-based library that cost-effectively manages, seals, and stores encryption keys, passwords, and other confidential information. It removes the risk of exposing credentials of devices lacking a hardware-based secure key storage system such as a Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

IoT device manufacturers across markets are quickly recognizing the need to increase the levels of security in their products to protect against attacks that target embedded devices and expose customers to the theft of confidential information, disruption of services, and spread of the attack to other systems. In many markets, legislation and standards are requiring stronger authentication.

While many modern IoT devices use a hardware platform for secure key storage, many low-cost or legacy devices do not have those built-in capabilities. Additionally, adding hardware secure key storage increases the bill of materials for IoT devices, making hardware solutions less affordable. With this latest product, Sectigo fills this gap in the IoT security space with an accessible alternative for lower-cost IoT devices without hardware-based secure key storage.

Sectigo’s SKS-SDK allows device manufacturers to programmatically: Authenticate device identities using transport layer security (TLS) protocols; Encrypt data on embedded devices; Store and access passwords and other secret data;

SKS-SDK is a component of the Sectigo Security and IoT Identity Platform that provides comprehensive device identity, integrity security, data protection, and high-scalable certificate lifecycle management.