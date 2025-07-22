Software captures data for mobile drive/walk testing

GL Communications Inc. addressed the press regarding their Drive Testing for Voice Quality and Network Performance solution, designed to empower service providers, regulators, and device manufacturers to accurately assess wireless network quality across 5G, 4G, and 3 G technologies.

As mobile networks grow, real-world testing is essential to identify issues such as weak coverage, dropped calls, and slow data speeds. Drive testing captures performance data while moving through various environments, enabling operators to pinpoint problem areas, accelerate resolution, and enhance user experience.

One of the key features of the vMobile is its embedded Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, which facilitates remote control and real-time streaming of test results to a centralized system. This eliminates the need for manual data collection and enables field engineers to monitor test progress and results live. The device also integrates GPS for precise location stamping of all test events, ensuring that network performance data can be accurately mapped.