Software, chip platform supports eSIM adoption for mobile and IoT applications

Infineon Technologies AG extends its embedded SIM (eSIM) portfolio with the new OPTIGA Connect eSIM solution for mobile consumer devices. This solution fully supports all GSMA standards from 3G to 5G and securely authenticates the device to the subscribed carrier network of choice. It is the perfect match for smartphones, tablets, and wearables like smartwatches or fitness trackers thanks to its small footprint. Combining hardware and software in an easy to integrate system, Infineon helps manufacturers to develop product designs efficiently by reducing their eSIM integration efforts and time to market.

Based on Infineon’s proven SLC37 security chip, the new OPTIGA Connect solution meets the GSMA’s security requirements and is tested according to Common Criteria CC EAL4+ high. The chip at its core provides a robust and trustworthy vault which is necessary to secure sensitive keys and data against fraudulent use.

Furthermore, the solution fully complies with the latest 5G specifications from the GSMA (SIMAlliance Profile Interoperability 2.3 Spec) and the 3GPP. It supports the profiles of major mobile network providers with Remote SIM Provisioning capabilities and offers up to 1.2 MB of free user memory for network operator profiles, data, and additional applications. The ultra-small package size of only 2.9 mm x 2.5 mm x 0.4 mm allows completely new designs, especially for devices where printed circuit board space is of greatest value.

According to the global tech market advisory firm ABI Research, global shipments of eSIM enabled smartphones is expected to propel to over 225 million in 2020. Based on a continuation of eSIM support from leading handset manufacturers and eSIM expansion into other device ranges, ABI expects a minimum of 500 million eSIM capable smartphones to ship globally in 2024.

The OPTIGA Connect eSIM consumer solution will be available from March 2020 onwards.