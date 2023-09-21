Software connects microcontrollers to AWS, Azure

STMicroelectronics has added new software to its STM32Cube development tools that simplify connecting high-performing Internet of Things (IoT) devices to the AWS cloud.

ST has released the X-CUBE-AWS-H5 expansion package which enables a seamless and secure connection to the AWS cloud. It contains a set of libraries and application examples designed for high-performance microcontrollers of the STM32H5 series, which act as end devices.

The sample application shows secure device-to-cloud connectivity with Azure IoT Hub, including network configuration and data publishing. The application handles Azure messages, methods, and twin update commands. This solution also leverages ST’s embedded security software, Secure Manager, to connect securely the STM32H5 to Microsoft Azure cloud.

The solution is built on the FreeRTOS open-source real-time operating system and ST’s Secure Manager embedded security software. The recently announced STM32H5 Discovery kit is available to use with this solution and lets developers easily and securely connect their STM32H5-based prototypes to AWS IoT Core.

STM32H5 is one of the most powerful Arm Cortex-M33 MCU series. Devices are programmed with their own immutable identity at the ST factory. Combined with ST’s Secure Manager, this simplifies registering smart devices to AWS cloud and removes the need for costly infrastructure otherwise necessary to keep the identities of IoT objects secret during their production.

Devices in production, as well as those in the field, can also benefit from remote provisioning and administration of credentials via third-party service providers. Secure Manager stores the credentials needed to connect to Azure IoT Hub, as well as other device secrets and assets, within the STM32H5 MCU.

The isolation properties provided by Secure Manager enable the intellectual property of multiple owners to be protected. This is also known as multitenant IP protection. It is part of a comprehensive set of services that protect the confidentiality and integrity of assets belonging to STM32 developers and partners, through development, manufacturing, and in the field.

This also works well with use cases that involve AI inference, where models are running on edge devices with the benefit of protection by ST’s Secure Manager while training and secure updating are handled via the cloud. The STM32Trust TEE Secure Manager simplifies the implementation of strong security.

Overall, the STM32Cube ecosystem with STM32H5 microcontrollers provides developers with a powerful and secure platform for developing IoT applications that comply with future regulations and standards. STM32H5, introduced in March 2023, is the first to support Secure Manager and targets PSA Certified level 3 and SESIP3 certifications.

X-CUBE-AWS-H5 is ready to download now.