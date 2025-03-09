Software dev environment allows for native ISA execution between server and edge devices

On the eve of Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, Synopsys announced the new Virtualizer Native Execution on Arm-based hardware, which is designed to transform software development for edge devices by accelerating virtual prototype execution and deployment. It provides capabilities to improve engineering team productivity when building software-defined products in the automotive, high-performance computing (HPC), and IoT sectors.

The engineering approach leverages the commonality of instruction set architectures (ISAs) between Arm-based servers and edge devices to optimize software development, validation, and test workflows. This is accomplished through shared software development toolchains between servers and edge devices, utilization of virtual prototypes in Virtualizer Native Execution on Arm, and integration with CI/CD pipelines. The engineering benefits of improved development cycles extend throughout the product lifecycle from initial development through over-the-air and maintenance updates.

From a technical perspective, the solution executes software binaries directly on Arm application processor cores, which increases simulation execution speeds. The implementation uses common toolchains, specialized debugging and analysis capabilities, and integration into CI/CD pipelines to reduce debug cycles.

The Virtualizer Native Execution environment leverages model libraries available on Arm hardware, including interface IP, accelerators, and dedicated subsystem models. This enables earlier integration and validation of software components, from firmware through applications, resulting in reduced development time.

The system supports hybrid prototyping with server systems, including Server 5, EP1, EP2, and the recently announced 200 systems. This technical integration accelerates execution time for software-intensive use cases, including software-based power estimation and architecture performance analysis.

Virtual prototypes based on Native Execution can utilize the comprehensive tool and embedded software ecosystem. This technical extensibility enables the establishment of electronics digital twins for system validation earlier in the development process.

The implementation supports Arm-based infrastructure from multiple providers. Development teams can optimize compute resource utilization in cloud or on-premise environments with configurable performance, power, and cost settings aligned with specific development workflows.

The Virtualizer Native Execution on Arm hardware is now available for implementation.