Software development platform targets keyboard apps

Fleksy announced the launch of its keyboard SDK Developer Platform. After more than 2 years of powering considerably larger clients, the company is now going live with a more developer-friendly and accessible version of its powerful keyboard SDK – revamping the process of building a high functioning keyboard.

Fleksy’s platform solves a common problem in keyboard development: with most SDK providers, the focus is still on selling complex and lengthy software licensing agreements (“SLAs”). Fleksy’s SDK Developer Platform hopes to disrupt this practice completely by granting developers the opportunity to build on top of Fleksy’s keyboard SDK. Many businesses, ranging from start-ups to corporates, can benefit from this type of high-functioning white-label service.

In its first iteration, Fleksy focused on accessibility to developers – creating a developer-centric, integration journey via detailed SDK docs for both iOS and Android Developers. Coupled with a developers’ support forum, Fleksy’s latest endeavor is to help developers build outstanding products instead of half-baked and under-performing products that are made up of multiple pieces of the open-source codebase.

For context, traditional methods – such as pure licensing – can be inefficient in terms of the sales cycle for indie developers, startups, or new ventures. This is where the Developer Platform comes in to disrupt the market of license-based work. After learning from their prospects’ needs and expectations, Fleksy decided to cut a crossline and implement a powerful self-serve platform, using the same powerful SDK their larger clients currently utilize.

Benefits of the Developer Platform include:

Accessibility: The decision to dramatically lower the costs of building a custom keyboard SDK is fuelled by Fleksy’s aim to make this type of service widely accessible, spanning a variety of SMBs, startups, and even large enterprises. In turn, Fleksy’s technology is made more freely available.

Frictionless developer journey: Fleksy is moving from traditional licensing, where competitors are currently sitting, toward an alternative model that focuses on developers.

Eases pressure of deadlines: When trailing Fleksy’s keyboard SDK (via the portal), a demo product can be used and tested. Developers have the freedom to build on the Fleksy SDK until they are ready to ship and scale their product – without rush.

Fleksy is providing clear value in an underserved market – focusing attention on any developer who needs a powerful keyboard input method for their mobile applications.