Software development tools certified for RISC-V use

IAR Systems further extends its strong tools offering for RISC-V by announcing a certified version of its development tools. The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V will be certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, as well as ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. In addition, the certification covers the international standard IEC 62304, which specifies life cycle requirements for the development of medical software and software within medical devices, and the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657.

The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench includes a functional safety certificate, a safety report from TÜV SÜD, and a Safety Manual. With the certified tools, IAR Systems provides a Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement with guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the contract. Along with prioritized technical support, the agreement includes access to validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems.

Functional safety certification for RISC-V will be available for the next version, 1.40, of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V. The certification process is expected to be finalized in early 2021.