Software development tools support Raspberry Pi RP2040 board

IAR Systems announced that its renowned professional development tools IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm now provides support for the RP2040 board designed by Raspberry Pi. RP2040 features a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor with 264KB internal RAM and support for up to 16MB of off-chip Flash and a wide range of flexible I/O options including I2C, SPI, and Programmable I/O (PIO).

Through IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Systems provides its customers with the market’s most diverse microcontroller support as well as adapted licensing options to fit different organizations’ needs. The complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm provides developers with everything they need in one easy-to-use integrated development environment. The toolchain offers extensive debugging and analysis possibilities such as complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis, and integrated monitoring of power consumption. To ensure code quality, the static code analysis tool C-STAT and the runtime analysis tool C-RUN are integrated. In addition, IAR Systems provides excellent worldwide technical support and on-demand training possibilities.