Software for MCUs trains and runs AI models directly at the endpoint

ONE Tech announced it has added new capabilities to MicroAI Atom, a product in the company’s MicroAI line. MicroAI Atom is designed to be embedded on microcontroller units (MCUs) and can now train and run AI models directly at the endpoint. The first-of-its kind advancement enables silicon manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), smart device manufacturers and smart device owners to reduce the costs of bringing intelligence to the edge and endpoint by at least 80%. MCU-based devices can now perform tasks at the network edge — such as predictive maintenance — that were previously only available on microprocessor units (MPUs). This new functionality enables manufacturers ranging from IoT devices/hardware to household appliances to industrial assets to deliver differentiated product offerings.

A sea change has occurred in the IoT market over the past several years. Early iterations of IoT solutions primarily consisted of deploying sensors that would pull IoT data points for monitoring assets that the sensors were attached to. This resulted in an influx of data that needed to be further processed and acted upon. Now the need for processing IoT data locally to enable automated action is becoming status quo for IoT deployments. This progression went from setting static thresholds that would trigger events when the threshold was met or exceeded to creating dynamic thresholds.

MicroAI is a sophisticated machine learning multi-dimensional behavioral algorithm that runs recursive analysis. It is used by enterprises and OEMs worldwide as a tool to achieve deeper insights into the behavior of devices, machines and processes within their organizations. MicroAI lives directly on a targeted machine or IoT device and allows enterprises to reduce unexpected downtimes associated with maintenance issues and cyberattacks. Unlike traditional AI solutions that originate or reside only in the cloud, MicroAI is configured and trained on the network edge. This enables real-time analytics and alerts that optimize asset performance, increase security and privacy, and improve visibility and worker safety.

