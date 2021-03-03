Software helps HRoT apps comply with NIST platform firmware resiliency guidelines

As the next step in its ongoing mission to deliver secure, cyber-resilient system control solutions, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation announced the latest version of its solutions stack for secure system control, Lattice Sentry 2.0. The solutions stack enables next-generation hardware Root-of-Trust (HRoT) solutions compliant with NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines and supporting 384-bit encryption. This new version of Lattice Sentry addresses the rapidly evolving security requirements of current and emerging server platforms by providing developers an efficient and secure way to quickly implement the enhanced system and cryptographic applications. The stack supports firmware security for the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and smart consumer markets.

