Software helps manage FPGA-based prototyping

S2C announces Neuro, a software program providing comprehensive management capabilities for enterprise-wide prototyping environments. Through a flexible browser-based interface, Neuro delivers a host of management and control capabilities covering four executive functions: User Management – this includes setting up user accounts, defining groups, assigning managers, and setting access permissions. Resource Management – provides resource allocation to users and projects, sharing resources, checking hardware status, and performing hardware check-in/out. Remote Hardware Control – allows fast FPGA configuration either by download or on-board SD card, provides virtual switches and indicators for interfacing with the hardware, monitors voltages, currents, and temperatures, and runs diagnostics on such items as clocks, I/Os, and interconnects. Reports and Messaging – the system provides usage reports broken down by users, groups, or projects. It can monitor and report over-limit conditions for voltage, current, and temperature with auto-email notification.

Centralized resource management, for example, allows for efficient hardware allocation, resulting in less idle time and more productive time. Remote diagnostics such as clock and I/O checks help preserve the functional integrity of a prototype. Fast downloads provide for a quick turnaround on design iterations and improvements. And automatic notification of conditions such as over-current and over-temperature work to increase reliability and extend the life of the hardware.

Neuro is available now.