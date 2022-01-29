Software helps predict PCB performance

Altair has launched a special edition of Altair PollEx, an electronic system design (ESD) software tool, for Altium users to empower printed circuit board (PCB) designers to predict and maximize overall PCB performance and verify manufacturability.

ltair PollEx for Altium is a free version of PollEx designed to support various electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) software products, the first of which is Altium Designer, as announced at AltiumLive. Altair PollEx for Altium will make board-level simulation and design verification features seamlessly accessible to Altium Designer users.