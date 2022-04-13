Software helps speed LiDAR sensor development

LeddarTech announces the availability of a completely new version of the LeddarEngine software to enable and accelerate LiDAR sensor development.

The LeddarEngine sets a new standard for developing highly integrated and flexible solid-state LiDAR solutions optimized for high-volume production. This complete solution comprises the LeddarCore LCA3 system on chip (SoC) and LeddarSP signal processing.

This new version specifically introduces several new integration tiers for the LeddarEngine software and compatibility with new hardware platforms. LeddarTech is introducing a separation of the control, signal processing, and point-cloud processing, which can be used independently or in combination, enabling customers to maintain greater control over their final solution.

LiDAR developers that presently have signal processing toolchains implemented for their current products will benefit from using only the control kernel for easier and faster integration of the LeddarCore into their next-generation products. Tier 1-2s, system integrators, and new LiDAR makers will still benefit from the complete offering by leveraging LeddarTech’s proprietary signal processing and expertise.

This version of the LeddarEngine is compatible with Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, in addition to the already supported Renesas R-Car SoC. Furthermore, the porting to other platforms and operating systems is now easier than ever, thanks to this new modular architecture which improves the separation of hardware and software.

Key Benefits include: Easier integration into existing architectures, enabling retrofit to improve cost, power consumption, and size; Enables Tier 1-2s and LiDAR makers to leverage the existing signal processing toolchain and develop their algorithms; Support for new hardware platforms and easier porting to new operating systems; Fully scalable and modular software offering available to accelerate development and time-to-market;