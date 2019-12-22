Software handles low-power motion-based gesture control/3D motion tracking/pointing for consumer handhelds

CEVA, Inc. introduced a new generation of its Hillcrest Labs sensor fusion product family, with the launch of the MotionEngine Air software. This production-ready solution delivers low power, motion-based gesture control, 3D motion tracking and pointing for consumer handheld devices in high volume markets, among which are smartphone and PC stylus pens, smart TV and over-the-top (OTT) remote controls, game controllers, AR and VR controllers, and PC peripherals.

The global market for Bluetooth and other wireless handheld controllers is expanding rapidly with more than 500 million RF devices expected to ship in 2022. New advancements in low power inertial sensors and Bluetooth Low Energy along with the MotionEngine Air sensor fusion software yields sub-milliamp level power draw for the whole system. This enables the proliferation of precise, interactive and intuitive motion-control for always-on and always-aware user experiences.

MotionEngine Air software is a highly flexible, low power and small memory footprint solution that can run on a variety of processors, including Arm Cortex-M, RISC-V and CEVA-BX and CEVA-TeakLite families of DSPs. It can be delivered in multiple configurations – including a full-featured solution that requires an accelerometer plus gyroscope (IMU) and a gesture and motion event-based solution that requires only an accelerometer.