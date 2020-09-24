Software manages DRAM, persistent memory as software-defined memory service

MemVerge announced general availability of Memory Machine software. Used with Intel Optane persistent memory, Memory Machine fundamentally changes in-memory computing infrastructure. IT organizations depend on high-performance DRAM while coveting lower-cost and persistent memory.

The Memory Machine engineering team answered with the industry’s first software-defined pools of DRAM and persistent memory that are easy to deploy because they appear to applications as familiar DRAM. MemVerge is the first to extend the performance limits of persistent memory to offer DRAM-like speed, and provide enterprise-class memory data services that transform the decades-old and fragile DRAM memory tier into a new highly available memory tier. As a result, organizations around the world have started deploying Memory Machine to harness the power of Big Memory.

Memory Machine is the world’s first Big Memory software capable of transforming DRAM and persistent memory hardware into a software-defined memory pool. By virtualizing the memory pool, the software provides access to persistent memory without changes to applications, super-charges persistent memory with DRAM-like performance, and introduces enterprise-class memory data services that make server memory highly available.

For businesses that need to address the cost of their growing memory footprint without comprising performance, Memory Machine Standard Edition provides applications with transparent access to volatile persistent memory. Memory Machine also powers lower-cost persistent memory to perform like DRAM. Instead of modifying multiple applications, IT organizations can now efficiently deploy Big Memory across a data center with a single Memory Machine virtualization layer.

Penguin Computing, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., offers several platforms for AI/ML training and inferencing applications via its analytics practice. By incorporating Intel Optane Persistent Memory and Memory Machine software, the Penguin Computing team reduced Facebook Deep Learning Recommendation (DLRM) inference times by more than 35x over SSD.

Memory Machine Advanced Edition includes all the capabilities of Memory Machine Standard Edition, plus transparent access to persistence via the industry’s first enterprise-class data services for high availability memory.

IT organizations rely on enterprise-class data services for their disk and all-flash storage, especially, snapshots and replication which enable disaster recovery. Memory Machine’s patented ZeroIO memory snapshot technology eliminates IO to storage. The result is the ability to snapshot and recover terabytes of data from persistent memory in a few seconds, instead of taking minutes to hours from storage.

MemX, a next-generation, technology-driven stock exchange has deployed Intel Optane persistent memory and Memory Machine software to improve the capabilities of their trading application environment.

Banca Intesa Sanpaolo, the largest banking group in Italy by market capitalization, has deployed Intel Optane persistent memory and Memory Machine software to increase the performance and availability of their in-memory database applications.