Software modem and reference design simplify design complexity for IoT apps

Semtech Corporation announced two new enabling solutions for its LoRa Edge platform: LoRa Basics Modem-E, a LoRaWAN-based software modem for the LoRa Edge platform that runs inside the LoRa Edge transceiver, and the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design, a device-to-cloud commercial-grade reference solution for asset tracking applications.
LoRa Basics Modem-E, which forms part of the LoRa Basics library of software tools and solution accelerators, is fully compliant with the LoRaWAN protocol and designed specifically to run on the LoRa Edge hardware platform. The LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design incorporates LoRa Edge hardware with the LoRa Basics Modem-E software modem in a streamlined industrial sensor design integrated with LoRa Cloud services to provide a ready-to-deploy reference solution for asset tracking.
LoRa Basics Modem-E embedded software, which will be tested and maintained by Semtech along with the latest versions of the LoRaWAN protocol, supports AES-128 bit encryption and enables the secure connection of sensors to any LoRaWAN compliant gateway. In addition, as a fully-certified production-ready LoRaWAN protocol-based modem, LoRa Basics Modem-E fast tracks the LoRa Alliance certification process, further accelerating time-to-market. LoRa Basics Modem-E also has APIs to easily integrate with Semtech’s LoRa Cloud Geolocation and LoRa Cloud Device & Application Services, including GNSS almanac updates, further simplifying solution development.
The LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design has been developed in collaboration with Actility and Tago.IO, leveraging both companies’ expertise in the asset tracking space, and includes LoRa Cloud Geolocation capabilities and Tago.IO’s Cloud-based dashboards and analytics to support the rapid deployment of POCs. Actility will also provide a complete tracking kit including the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design and a pre-provisioned gateway based on the LoRaWAN protocol to enable customers to quickly evaluate a complete end-to-end IoT tracking system.
To learn more, visit the LoRa Developer Portal. The software is available on GitHub.