Software platform enables real-time conversational AI assistants

NVIDIA announced NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar, a technology platform for generating interactive AI avatars.

Omniverse Avatar connects the company’s technologies in speech AI, computer vision, natural language understanding, recommendation engines, and simulation technologies. Avatars created in the platform are interactive characters with ray-traced 3D graphics that can see, speak, converse on a wide range of subjects, and understand naturally spoken intent.

Omniverse Avatar opens the door to the creation of AI assistants that are easily customizable for virtually any industry. These could help with the billions of daily customer service interactions — restaurant orders, banking transactions, making personal appointments and reservations, and more — leading to greater business opportunities and improved customer satisfaction.