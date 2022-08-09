Software platform handles SAE level 4 autonomous driving

Sensible 4 releases its first autonomous driving software platform product – DAWN. The technology, enabling autonomous driving in all weather, without the need for lane markings, is underpinned by decades of experience and expertise in the field of outdoor robotics. The company, headquartered in Finland, has also increased its A-round funding. To date, Sensible 4 has raised a total of €16.7M.

Finnish self-driving technology company Sensible 4 releases their first autonomous driving software platform product DAWN. Following extensive testing in simulators and open-road conditions across the world – DAWN is now ready to be utilized by Sensible 4’s OEM customers as they develop their future Level 4 automation offering. Sensible 4 is seeking to integrate DAWN into vehicles entering serial production starting from 2024 with its current and new OEM customers.

Autonomous driving software platform DAWN has the unique ability to allow automated operations to take place in locations that were previously considered unthinkable from the perspective of autonomous driving.

DAWN is an SAE level 4 autonomous driving software platform that provides three solutions in one; it enables last-mile transport of goods and people in the form of autonomous industrial transport, delivery vehicles, and shuttle buses. DAWN has been developed on the back of extensive expertise and experience in the field to meet automotive safety and quality standards.

A vehicle with SAE Level 4 automation software and sensor stack is able to drive without human assistance in limited conditions, and it can be remotely operated. The DAWN autonomous driving software platform is system agnostic, ensuring its suitability for different vehicle types, with different sensor configurations. One of the key features of DAWN is Remote Operations, enabling a human remote operator to supervise and control the vehicle remotely from the control center. A single remote operator is able to operate multiple vehicles, thus providing an efficient operation for commercial use.

DAWN is currently being used in Bodø, Norway where Sensible 4 is carrying out the world’s first long-term autonomous driving service North of the Arctic Circle.