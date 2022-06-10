Software platform targets edge computer vision projects

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. announced the availability of EasyVision Platforms designed to help customers get to market quickly with edge computer vision products for a wide range of markets such as robotic vision, industrial, security, and retail analytics. EasyVision features the industry’s most efficient edge AI accelerator, the InferX, along with ready-to-use models that are trained to perform the most common object detection capabilities such as hard-hat detection, people counting, face mask detection, and license plate recognition.