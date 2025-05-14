Software simulates RF conditions from the Earth to the Moon

Wireless InSite 4.0 from Remcom lets you simulate wireless channel conditions and analyze them based on antenna movement.

Remcom announced a new version of Wireless InSite 3D Wireless Prediction Software with advanced capabilities including time-based mobility, lunar propagation modeling, and wideband ray-tracing with S-parameter outputs. Release 4.0 expands support for simulating dynamic and complex RF environments, including on-body propagation and NASA Artemis missions.

Remcom says that Wireless InSite 4.0 accurately models the movement of transceivers and objects within a user-defined scene. Mobile platforms now enable precise evaluation of dynamic scenarios where antennas mounted on scatterers such as vehicles and people affect channel conditions. Time-based outputs, rendered as plots or animations, provide detailed insights into multipath and fading, received power, SINR, and data throughput across time as RF systems and vehicle platforms move through a scene. A new Results Browser and Viewer provide multi-result access and time-sequenced visualization, allowing engineers to focus on dynamic behaviors with clarity.

To support NASA’s Artemis mission, Wireless InSite ensures accurate simulation of RF propagation on the Moon by providing the ability to import LRO LOLA terrain datasets and accurately transform the coordinates of RF mobile systems upon the lunar terrain, while also incorporating a lunar materials database. By capturing the reflection and refraction characteristics inherent to the Moon’s landscape, these capabilities are essential for future lunar missions.

Utilizing full-wave Huygens antennas, Wireless InSite 4.0 leverages data generated by Remcom’s XFdtd full-wave 3D electromagnetic solver to capture interactions with people, vehicles, and structures in the antenna’s near-field. The transfer into Wireless InSite preserves the physical relationship between the antenna, geometry, materials, and near-field data. Support for refraction into volumetric materials further refines the simulation of complex electromagnetic interactions with the body or nearby structures for technologies such as 6G, GNSS, WLAN, lunar missions, and on-body communication while in motion.

According to Remcom, Wireless InSite 4.0 also lets engineers create a single multi-technology scenario and analyze frequency-dependent results. This enhanced wideband ray-tracing capability extends traditional methods by enabling frequency-dependent analysis and providing a waveform library. Engineers can access S-parameter outputs, providing a comprehensive view of antenna performance and EM material interactions. Multi-frequency antennas and materials ensure accurate characterization for any simulation frequency with multiple orders of magnitude in runtime savings.