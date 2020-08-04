Software speeds creation of machine learning apps in IoT, low-power edge devices

Eta Compute Inc. announced its TENSAI Flow software. The software suite complements its existing development resources and enables seamless design from concept to firmware, speeding the creation of machine learning applications in IoT and low power edge devices.

Eta Compute’s TENSAI Flow software de-risks development by quickly confirming feasibility and proof of concept. TENSAI Flow enables seamless development for machine learning applications in IoT and low power edge devices. It includes a neural network compiler, a neural network zoo, and middleware comprising FreeRTOS, HAL and frameworks for sensors, as well as IoT/cloud enablement.

The TENSAI Flow exclusive neural network compiler delivers the best optimization for neural networks running on Eta Compute’s device as well as the industry’s best power efficiency. In addition, the middleware makes dual-core programming seamless by eliminating the need to write customized code to take full advantage of DSPs. A unique Neural Network Zoo accelerates and simplifies development with ready-to-use networks for the most common use cases. These will include motion, image, and sound classification. Developers simply train the networks with their data. And, with the insight from TENSAI Flow’s real-world applications, developers can see the potential of neural sensor processors precisely in terms of energy efficiency and performance in a variety of field-tested examples with unmatched efficiency while preserving total flexibility.

Compared to direct implementation on a competitive device of the same CIFAR10 neural network, the TENSAI neural network compiler on TENSAI SoC improves energy per inference by a factor 54x. Using the CIFAR10 neural network from TENSAI neural network zoo and TENSAI neural network compiler improves the energy per inference further, bringing it to a staggering 200x factor.

Through its interface with Edge Impulse, TENSAI Flow allows developers to securely acquire and store training data so customers train once and have real-world models for future development. The software automatically optimizes TensorFlow Lite AI models for Eta Compute’s TENSAI SoC, delivering the highest optimization and the best power efficiency. With TENSAI Flow, TENSAI SoC can load AI models that include sensor interfaces seamlessly. TENSAI Flow provides the foundation to automatically provisions and connects devices to the cloud and upgrades firmware over the air based on new models or data.