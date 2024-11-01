Software stack verified for 9 5G radios

Software Radio Systems (SRS) announced that it has successfully integrated and tested nine Open RAN Radio Units (O-RUs) from leading vendors Benetel, Foxconn, Picocom, Liteon, VVDN and AMD with its srsRAN Enterprise 5G software solution. Designed to simplify the deployment of 5G private networks, srsRAN Enterprise 5G enables high-performance, low-latency connectivity across diverse environments using interoperable, standards-compliant O-RUs.

The srsRAN Enterprise 5G CU+DU stack is optimised for Open RAN Split 7.2. By supporting seamless interoperability with third-party O-RUs, the innovative software solution enables customers to deploy scalable and flexible 5G networks rapidly, without requiring complex integration support.

A key differentiator of the SRS solution is its unique Open Fronthaul (OFH) library and API, which accelerates the integration of new O-RU models and streamlines deployments, allowing customers to quickly deploy robust 5G networks using best-in-class radios for the use-case along with general-purpose RAN compute hardware.

The srsRAN Enterprise 5G solution is highly portable, with built-in support for multiple architectures, including Intel, AMD, ARM, and NXP platforms. This ensures that customers can select the ideal configuration based on their performance, cost, and environmental requirements. With lightweight deployment requirements, srsRAN Enterprise 5G offers a fully scalable network solution for enterprises looking to modernise connectivity while maintaining flexibility in hardware choices.

O-RUs SRS has integrated with srsRAN Enterprise 5G include:

Benetel’s RAN 650 and RAN 550 O-RUs, purpose-built for outdoor and indoor environments respectively, have demonstrated reliability in real-world private 5G deployments. These units are ideal for industrial and campus applications, providing extensive coverage and stable connectivity in challenging RF environments.

Foxconn’s RPQN 4800E and 7801 indoor O-RUs offer an economical yet robust solution for office and retail environments. With plug-and-play compatibility with srsRAN Enterprise 5G, these units allow enterprises to deploy high-performance 5G indoor networks with minimal setup time.

Previously announced, SRS’ integration with Picocom’s PC802 SCB, a compact and efficient small cell solution, has been successfully deployed. It is ideal for small-scale industrial and enterprise applications where power and space efficiency are critical. The latest integration with PC805 RDB offers similar advantages with enhanced performance for broader applications.

Liteon’s FlexFI O-RU is a versatile solution optimised for indoor settings, offering reliable connectivity in diverse indoor environments. With its integration with srsRAN Enterprise 5G, FlexFI empowers enterprises to maintain secure, high-bandwidth connections indoors.

The VVDN LPRU, though not yet deployed in live networks, is fully tested with srsRAN Enterprise 5G. This high-performance indoor O-RU is designed for deployment in medium to large facilities, providing scalable and efficient connectivity options.

AMD’s ZCU670 is designed for versatile use cases in enterprise environments. A future-ready O-RU, it delivers high throughput and low latency when integrated with srsRAN Enterprise 5G.

The SRS team will be at Fyuz in Dublin, November 11-13, where they will present and demonstrate the srsRAN Enterprise 5G solution in a live deployment with Benetel’s RAN 650 and RAN 550 O-RUs.