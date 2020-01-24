Software tool for low power FPGA design receives IEC 61508 and ISO 26262 certifications

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation announced that its easy to use Lattice Diamond FPGA design and verification software environment (version 3.10 Service Pack 3) is certified as compliant with the IEC 61508 and ISO 26262 functional safety standards. These standards are widely used by developers in automotive and industrial applications, as OEMs require mission-critical systems used in their industrial control equipment and vehicles to deliver highly reliable performance with minimal system failures.

Lattice Diamond design software is a complete FPGA design and verification environment optimized for use with low power Lattice FPGAs. It contains all of the design tools and features developers need to program Lattice FPGAs, from initial design concept to downloading the final bitstream to the Lattice device. Designers can get started quickly as the software can accommodate their preferred style of working and provides tools that make common tasks easier, enabling them to complete designs faster and with greater ease-of-use.

Designers can choose to use VHDL, Verilog, or a mix of both languages, as well as incorporate IP by dragging and dropping IP components into the design with Lattice Diamond’s IP Catalog tool. The Lattice Diamond software automatically performs the necessary place and route functions to integrate the new IP block.

For more information, please visit: www.latticesemi.com/en/Products/DesignSoftwareAndIP/FPGAandLDS/LatticeDiamond.