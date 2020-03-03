Software tool helps device embedded graphics

Segger has released AppWizard, presenting engineers with a powerful new tool for creating complete, ready-to-run applications for the company’s popular emWin embedded graphics library. AppWizard is intuitive to operate and comes with its own built-in resource management capabilities. It facilitates the use of all of emWin’s core functions, such as the rendering of animations, language management, widgets, etc.

One of AppWizard’s notable features is the ‘What You See is What You Get’ (WYSIWYG) editor. This allows engineers to design application interfaces, along with their related interactions and events, and immediately see what these applications will actually look like. In addition, AppWizard integrates a play mode for easy testing of created applications in a simulated environment. Simply pressing F5 runs the current state of the application, just like debugging in an IDE.

The construction of embedded GUI applications with AppWizard is made very straightforward, requiring little to no prior experience with emWin or even C-programming. By applying signals and slots/interactions, the application’s behavior can be defined with ease. For example, creating a button to change a value is done with just a few clicks.

With its integrated resource management, all resources (such as fonts and images) are automatically converted to internal formats and added to the project. Resources can be stored in internal memory or offloaded to external media.

Support for board-level packages, enables AppWizard to generate ready-to-use target applications. These packages include the setup of the target hardware and display for a seamless start, as well as SEGGER’s comprehensive emFile file system to make placing of resources on an SD card or some other form of external memory simple.

AppWizard outputs a bundle of C source files to work with any target system that has at least 32kByte of RAM and 128kByte of ROM. A MS Visual Studio simulation project enables debugging of the application and the adding of custom code to be carried out even if the final target hardware is not (yet) available.