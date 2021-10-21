SolderSleeve device for low outgassing and extreme temperatures in space

TE Connectivity is introducing its SolderSleeve device for space, a first-to-market solution that provides a controlled and reliable solder joint for low outgassing applications, including low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The new product is designed to meet the demands of the space industry, which require minimal to zero foreign object damage (FOD) in applications. The SolderSleeve device will support small, nano and cube satellites for LEO constellations and launch pads, all while helping to ensure end-to-end quality control starting with the material through in-house production, testing and the final product.

The SolderSleeve interconnection device for space is designed for fast and convenient installation, durability to perform in harsh environments, and versatility in application within the space domain. The product can be used in splicing wires and shield terminations. It employs heat shrinkable technology that allows it to connect, insulate and protect in one step. The solution is made with a transparent insulation sleeve, rated up to 150° C, and has a tensile strength of up to 15 lb.

“TE’s SolderSleeve interconnection device for space offers an ideal solution for high reliability, reduced SWaP and environmentally protected shield termination on cables that help insulate, protect and provide strain relief at the same time,” said Ujjwal Varma, product manager for TE’s Aerospace, Defense and Marine division. “Our in-house design and quality-controlled process offers complete reliability and traceability for our products.”

The product requires minimal tools for installation, and is tested and qualified for low outgassing parameters, which are in line with TE specification 108-160024, ASTM E-595 (ECSS-Q-ST-70-02C) and RT-1404.

TE Connectivity

www.te.com/soldersleeve-space