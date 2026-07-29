Solid-state isolators provide 3 kVrms isolation

Infineon Technologies has introduced the ISSI20BxxF solid state isolator family for solid-state relay modules, PLC I/O, industrial automation, laboratory DC power supplies, automated test equipment, building automation and telecom infrastructure. The family comprises three devices, ISSI20B02F, ISSI20B03F and ISSI20B11F, all housed in the PG-DSO-8 150 mil package with 3 kVrms isolation, 4 mm creepage and UL 1577 certification. The devices use coreless-transformer technology to transfer signal and energy across the isolation barrier and include over-current protection, over-temperature protection, fast fault turn-off and latch-off capability.