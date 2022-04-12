Solid-state laser arrays target sensing apps

Lumentum Holdings Inc. announced the M Series multi-junction VCSEL arrays for next-generation automotive, industrial LiDAR, and 3D sensing applications and the availability of the first M Series product, the M51-100 905 nm 70 W multi-junction VCSEL array.

Lumentum’s automotive qualified, high-performance M Series features peak powers suited for short- and long-range advanced mobility and industrial LiDAR applications. In addition to higher available power densities, extensive accelerated life testing of the multi-junction M Series has shown the same high reliability as single junction VCSEL devices already in volume production. The M Series is easily integrated into customer platforms and can replace edge-emitting lasers in existing mechanically scanned systems or arrayed into configurable illumination sources for addressable, solid-state electronic scanning LiDAR systems. VCSELs provide advantages in efficiency, scalability, and reliability that are essential to the accelerating rate of innovation in automotive and industrial LiDAR and 3D sensing applications.

LiDAR and 3D sensing are increasingly used in advanced mobility and industrial applications. Automotive LiDAR enables autonomy at multiple levels, from advanced adaptive cruise control capabilities to fully autonomous vehicles. In-cabin driver and occupant monitoring systems are becoming standard parts of vehicle safety systems and are continuously improving and adding new features, such as biometric recognition. In addition, LiDAR is advancing factory automation and being used to optimize performance, safety, and cost in industrial environments, including autonomous mobile robots, automated guided vehicles, and last-mile delivery vehicles.