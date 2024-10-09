Solid-state relay switches 100 V in 0.1 ms

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced the industry’s first 1 Form A solid-state relay to offer AEC-Q102 qualification and a 100 V load voltage. Offered in the low profile SOP-4 package, the Vishay Semiconductors VORA1010M4 delivers the industry’s fastest turn-on and turn-off times of 0.1 ms typical, in addition to the highest operating temperature of +125 °C.

The fast turn-off time of the optically isolated device released today is a result of its integrated turn-off circuit, while its combination of a state-of-the-art infrared emitter and photovoltaic diode array delivers its fast turn-on time. This switching performance makes the solid-state relay ideal for safety-critical applications, while its compact SOP-4 package saves space over competing solutions in the DIP-4 package.

Offering an isolation voltage of 3750 VRMS, the Automotive Grade VORA1010M4 is designed to provide clean, bounce-free switching for glass dimming, lighting control, inverters, motor controls, and battery management systems (BMS) in electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles; industrial motor drives and controls; security and automation systems; and telecom servers and data centers.

Available in tape-and-reel packing, the device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the VORA1010M4 are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.