Solid-state relay switches 600 V to loads

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a 1 Form A solid-state relay offering a 600 V load voltage and isolation voltage of 3750 VRMS in the low profile SOP-4 package. Designed to deliver fast switching for energy storage, industrial and mobility applications, the Vishay Semiconductors VOR1060M4 provides a fast turn-on time of 0.3 ms typical and low leakage current of 2 nA.

The optically isolated device released combines a state of the art infrared emitter and photovoltaic diode to deliver its fast turn-on time, which makes it ideal for safety-critical applications. The solid-state relay’s low leakage current allows the device to be used in sensitive low level applications without affecting the signal, while its compact SOP-4 package saves space over competing solutions.

The industrial-grade VOR1060M4 is designed to provide isolated switching in inverters, motor controls, and battery management systems (BMS) in energy storage systems (ESS); industrial motor drives, power tools, and controls; security and automation systems; and instrumentation. For automotive qualification, please contact your local Vishay sales representative.

The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the VOR1060M4 are available now, with lead times of eight weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery only starts at $1.50 per piece in 1000-piece quantities.